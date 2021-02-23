Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid and Raja Yasir Humayun attending function of Corona...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosProvincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid and Raja Yasir Humayun attending function of Corona Virus Prevention Safe Campus Project Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6:23 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-230221 LAHORE: February 23 Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid and Raja Yasir Humayun attending function of Corona Virus Prevention Safe Campus Project. APP photo by Amir KhanALSO READ COVID-19 claims 41 lives, infects 1,050 more peopleRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCOVID-19 claims 41 lives, infects 1,050 more peopleCOVID-19 claims 56 lives, infects 1,165 more peopleCovid positive tally plummets to 958 new infections amid 47 deaths