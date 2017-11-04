PHF name team for Australia Hockey Festival

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP):The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Saturday named a 16-member squad for the International Festival of Hockey scheduled to be held in Melbourne, Australia from November 8 to 12.

Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand and Japan will be competing in the men’s event, said a PHF press release issued here.

Muhammad Irfan Sr will led the team while Umar Bhutta will be his deputy.

The team includes Amjad Ali, Irfan, Abubakr Mahmood, Atif Mushtaq,Hassan Anwar, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Tasawwar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Shajeeh Ahmed, Shan Irshad, Umar Bhutta, Atiq Arshad, Ajaz Ahmed,Bilal Qadir and Khizer Akhtar.

The officials comprise Farhat Khan (Manager/Head Coach), Malik Shafqat (Coach), Muhmmad Sarwar (Coach),

Dr Atif Bashir (Team Doctor) and Abuzar Umrao (Video Analyst).

The team includes five players who have won selection for the National side Khizer Akhtar (Tando Jam, district Hyderabad), Shajeeh Ahmed (Sargodha), Hassan Anwar (Faisalabad), Bilal Qadir (Pir Mahal, district Toba Tek Singh) & Shan Irshad (Sheikhupura).

