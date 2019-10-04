PFC to hold 11th 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan Exhibition commencing from Nov 22

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday announced to hold three-day mega 11th “Interiors Pakistan” Expo-2019 from November 22.

The event is aiming at to promote local furniture industry worldwide and enhancing its exports besides providing an opportunity to showcase their products to attract local and foreign investors and buyers of quality furniture.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while presiding over a meeting of board of directors, said the expo aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan,” says a press release issued here today.