Peshawar Zalmi to help China in cricket promotion

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions Peshawar Zalmi will help and contribute to promote cricket in China with a social corridor initiative `Pakistan China Dosti Zindabad’ slogan.

“This is the slogan that chants warm hearts of every Pakistani and Chinese”, a spokesman of Peshawar Zalmi said on Friday.

He said Wang Weiguang, the president of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and Zhao Baige, vice-chair NPC, Chair Advisory Committee of CASS-RDI Project CPEC called on Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi in Lahore.

Afridi assured all-out support of Peshawar Zalmi to promote

cricket in China. He also accepted invitation of Chinese friends to visit China next month.

During his visit to China, the Peshawar Zalmi Chairman would

meet officials of China Cricket Board and discuss the ways to

cricket in their country.