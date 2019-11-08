Pervez Khattak invites JUI-F for dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak on Friday once again invited the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) leadership for dialogue to solve the issues in an amicable manner.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said, “If you want democracy to flourish in the country, then come on the negotiation table for solving the issues rather than Darna politics”.

About the formation of the team for the negotiation with the JUI-F leadership, the minister said he had been appointed head of the committee and authorized to nominate its members.

“I nominated Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate and Speaker Punjab Assembly for facilitation as they are enjoying good relations with the JUI-F leadership” he added.

He apprised the National Assembly that top leadership had been included in the committee to give a message that the government was serious to engage the JUI-F for resolution of issues.

“We included top leadership, so JUI-F should have trust that the government was serious for dialogue” he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government always advocated for rule of law and strengthening of democracy. He alleged that two political parties had pushed the country into dark by taking unprecedented loans.

He challenged the leadership of JUI-F for fresh election in Ali Amin Gandapur constituency and alleged that two political parties have put economy of the country in crisis.

Hinting towards the opposition, he said, “you were rejected by the people of Pakistan due to your policies, people would have been standing with you if you had worked for the people of the country”.

About the passage of the ordinances he said these had been passed as per the constitution and law of the country. “ Constitution allows us to pass the ordinances and we follow the law”, he added.

He said that PTI had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan, judiciary and Parliament against rigging in 2013 general elections.

Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar said ordinances had been passed as per the constitution and law. “We have made record legislation and it should be appreciated”.

PPP leader Raja Pervez Asharf criticized the government for passage of the ordinances and said no debate had been allowed in the house over the legislation

last day.