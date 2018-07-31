Pervaiz Elahi to vacate both seats of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League(Q) senior leader Pervaiz Elahi would vacate both seats of National Assembly won by him in the general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said he would vacate the national assembly seats won in Gujrat and Chakwal and would become a member of the Punjab provincial assembly.

Moonis Elahi would contest election on the vacant seat of Gujrat while in Chakwal, the candidate for bye election would be announced by Chaudhry Shujaat after consultation with the party, he revealed.

Pervaiz Elahi said he would get a major responsibility in Punjab due to his previous performance and administrative experience. Pakistan Muslim League(N) did not have the majority to form government in Punjab, he added.