People’s love with Nawaz Sharif could not be removed: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Miftah Ismail Friday said love and affection of the people with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that could not be removed from their hearts.

Talking to PTV, he said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was still most popular leader among the masses, who had contributed their services for the welfare and development of the country.

He said the Ex-Prime Minister had launched number of energy and welfare projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further said CPEC was gift of Nawaz Sharif and this project would bring economic revolution.

Miftah Ismail said Nawaz Sharif, during his regimes, had constructed motorways and roads infrastructure to facilitate the commuters.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was effectively working in the interest of the country.