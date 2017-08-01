People to People contact to further enhance friendly ties: Pak Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): A 17-member Pakistan Army Rugby Team, which is currently in Sri Lanka to play a bilateral series with their counterparts in Sri Lanka Army under Army-to-Army sports exchange programme, visited the High Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to a message received here, on the occasion, the Acting High

Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra congratulated Pakistan Rugby team for their good performance by winning both matches.

He underlined that such visits would not only help in grooming young

players but would also be strengthening relations between the two countries. More people to people contacts through sports activities would further enhance friendly ties, Dr. Sipra added.

Head of the delegation, Brig. Ghulam Jilani apprised the High

Commissioner about warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan Army to Pakistani team.