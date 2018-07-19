People of Punjab want third option: Bilawal

CHINIOT, July 19 (APP)::Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that the people of Punjab wanted a third option as both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were engaged in personal fights.

There was void in the province of Punjab which would be filled by the PPP, which was a mature political party and believed in the politics of serving the people while the other parties were engaged in fooling the masses, he added.

Talking to media persons here, he claimed that he was receiving warm welcome in every city of the Punjab, which showed that the people wanted a third option as they were not satisfied with the performance of the PML-N and the PTI. They were fed up with the scuffles of two parties and would vote for the PPP, he added.

Bilawal said the PPP had always strived for the promotion of democracy and strengthening of institutions. After winning the elections, it would make an alliance with those parties which would support its manifesto, he added.

“It is the beginning of my political career and I will continue my struggle to implement the agenda of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding the PPP, after coming to power, would provide maximum incentives to the farmers, besides ensuring heavy subsidy on various items.

PPP central leader Farhatullah Babar and divisional president Hasan Murtaza were also present on the occasion.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also led a rally, which was participated by a large number of PPP leaders and workers.