People of Pakistan to vote PML-N in power again: PM

CHICHA WATNI, May 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Thursday said the people of Pakistan would once
again vote his party into power after successfully serving the
people for five years.
“The people of Pakistan have rejected the foul-mouthed
people who only know how to stage sit-ins, speak lies and make
false accusations,” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in his address
here at a huge gathering of PML-N enthusiastic workers.
The party enthusiasts waved party flags, raised slogans
and danced to the tune of party songs, throughout the speech.
“We will face the people at the end of our five-year
term and show them the service we have done, and they
[opposition] will also show, what they have done,” he said.
Prime Minister announced a series of development
projects including a grant of Rs 250 million for development
of Chicha Watni, provision of natural gas, Rs 100 million for
power supply, upgradation of technical and vocational
institution, initiation of classes for masters programme at
degree colleges for boys and girls.
The Prime Minister said he was very pleased to be amongst
his people who loved him as much as he loved them. He said
since his early days he has had a special affiliation for the
people of Chicha Watni and he would continue to serve them
selflessly.
He said he would soon return to Chicha Watni to perform
ground breaking for the provision of Sui gas, a gift,
specially for the women of the area.
He described the charged crowd as a bulwark against
those who daily churned up false propaganda against him and
said, they did not understand the culture of Pakistan.
“We respect our elders and hold our women in high
esteem, but they have no respect for anyone and blurt out
whatever comes to their mind,” Sharif said in an apparent
reference to the speeches by PTI leaders.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan was moving ahead at a
rapid pace and recalled the construction of Metro bus projects,
motorways, roads and power generation units that were changing
the landscape of the country.
He said if you have to see the opposite, “go to Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and see what they have done. Look at the condition
of their schools.”
Citing achievements of his governent, he said the price
of Urea had dropped from Rs 1800 to Rs 1400, DAP from Rs 4000 to
only Rs 2500, electricity tariff for tubewell dropped from Rs
18 per unit to Rs 5.25 per unit.
The Prime Minister referred to the hundreds of ongoing
projects across the country and said a big change was coming.
He said on huge public demand a road would be constructed
linking Chicha Watni to the Lahore-Multan Motorway as the crowd
cheered. He said the people would reach Lahore in less than
three hours.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he was in Chicha Watni not to
stage a sit-in, to speak dirty language, to make false
promises or to lie.
“I am here to serve you, to make life better for you, to
provide you farm-to-market roads and all other facilities,” he
added.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif for his hardwork and devotion. He said the days
of power shortages were over and there would be no more
load shedding in the country in the coming days.
The prime minister also performed ground breaking of a
Rs 230 million Model Cattle Market that would benefit 80,000
livestock farmers, where they would get facility for veterinary
services. The market would generate an estimated Rs 12 billion
revenue.
Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jatt MNA paid tributes to the
visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
for the poor friendly and progressive policies aimed at
bringing about a revolution in the lives of the common man.
He said the people of Chicha Watni were extremely
pleased over the decision of setting up a Model Cattle Market
in the area.
He said the farming community was also extremely
pleased by the government’s decision to provide them
fertilizers and DAP at highly affordable rates, lower prices
of tubewells for the farmers and said the measures taken for
facilitating the agricultural community were historical.
He said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and
the people of Chicha Watni had rejected the supporters of the
Jewish lobby, who were bent upon destroying the country’s
ideology and character.
He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the
real holder of the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
and would make Pakistan a real Islamic Republic.
