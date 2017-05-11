People of Pakistan to vote PML-N in power again: PM

CHICHA WATNI, May 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Thursday said the people of Pakistan would once

again vote his party into power after successfully serving the

people for five years.

“The people of Pakistan have rejected the foul-mouthed

people who only know how to stage sit-ins, speak lies and make

false accusations,” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in his address

here at a huge gathering of PML-N enthusiastic workers.

The party enthusiasts waved party flags, raised slogans

and danced to the tune of party songs, throughout the speech.

“We will face the people at the end of our five-year

term and show them the service we have done, and they

[opposition] will also show, what they have done,” he said.

Prime Minister announced a series of development

projects including a grant of Rs 250 million for development

of Chicha Watni, provision of natural gas, Rs 100 million for

power supply, upgradation of technical and vocational

institution, initiation of classes for masters programme at

degree colleges for boys and girls.

The Prime Minister said he was very pleased to be amongst

his people who loved him as much as he loved them. He said

since his early days he has had a special affiliation for the

people of Chicha Watni and he would continue to serve them

selflessly.

He said he would soon return to Chicha Watni to perform

ground breaking for the provision of Sui gas, a gift,

specially for the women of the area.

He described the charged crowd as a bulwark against

those who daily churned up false propaganda against him and

said, they did not understand the culture of Pakistan.

“We respect our elders and hold our women in high

esteem, but they have no respect for anyone and blurt out

whatever comes to their mind,” Sharif said in an apparent

reference to the speeches by PTI leaders.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was moving ahead at a

rapid pace and recalled the construction of Metro bus projects,

motorways, roads and power generation units that were changing

the landscape of the country.

He said if you have to see the opposite, “go to Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and see what they have done. Look at the condition

of their schools.”

Citing achievements of his governent, he said the price

of Urea had dropped from Rs 1800 to Rs 1400, DAP from Rs 4000 to

only Rs 2500, electricity tariff for tubewell dropped from Rs

18 per unit to Rs 5.25 per unit.

The Prime Minister referred to the hundreds of ongoing

projects across the country and said a big change was coming.

He said on huge public demand a road would be constructed

linking Chicha Watni to the Lahore-Multan Motorway as the crowd

cheered. He said the people would reach Lahore in less than

three hours.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he was in Chicha Watni not to

stage a sit-in, to speak dirty language, to make false

promises or to lie.

“I am here to serve you, to make life better for you, to

provide you farm-to-market roads and all other facilities,” he

added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif for his hardwork and devotion. He said the days

of power shortages were over and there would be no more

load shedding in the country in the coming days.

The prime minister also performed ground breaking of a

Rs 230 million Model Cattle Market that would benefit 80,000

livestock farmers, where they would get facility for veterinary

services. The market would generate an estimated Rs 12 billion

revenue.

Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jatt MNA paid tributes to the

visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

for the poor friendly and progressive policies aimed at

bringing about a revolution in the lives of the common man.

He said the people of Chicha Watni were extremely

pleased over the decision of setting up a Model Cattle Market

in the area.

He said the farming community was also extremely

pleased by the government’s decision to provide them

fertilizers and DAP at highly affordable rates, lower prices

of tubewells for the farmers and said the measures taken for

facilitating the agricultural community were historical.

He said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and

the people of Chicha Watni had rejected the supporters of the

Jewish lobby, who were bent upon destroying the country’s

ideology and character.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the

real holder of the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

and would make Pakistan a real Islamic Republic.