People looking forward for prosperous country: CM

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that people were looking forward for

prosperous country besides, solution of their miseries and

PML N government is vigilant on it.

He said this in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N)

MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal who called on the CM here on Thursday.

He said: “We believe in public service politics and people have

witnessed that politics of impeachment and falsehood has failed”

He said that people have also recognized vested interests of

so called Change Mongers.

He said that the people were astute enough to recognize those

who were working for their betterment unconditionally and those who were after this power game at the cost of country’s prosperity.

PML N has always preferred national interest over personal ones

and all the elected representatives are expected as well as advised to leave no stone unturned for providing relief to the people to continue this legacy, he directed.

