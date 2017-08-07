People eagerly waiting to greet Nawaz Sharif on GT road: Dr Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Senator Pakistan Muslim League (N) Dr

Asif Saeed Kirmani Monday said people are eagerly waiting to greet

their beloved leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who will travel from

Islamabad to Lahore via Grand Trunk (GT) road on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said Nawaz Sharif ruled hearts of the

people and will continue to live in hearts of the masses.

Due to efforts of Nawaz Sharif, loadshedding and terrorism was

considerably reduced in the country, he said adding peace was

restored in Karachi and Balochistan because of consistent endeavours

of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Asif said people are well aware of the fact that Nawaz Sharif put

the country on the road to progress and prosperity.