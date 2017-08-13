PEEF playing vital role in development of education: CM

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif Sunday said more than two lakh students were being equipped

with education through the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF).

Scholarships worth Rs 12 billion out of the income of this

fund had been distributed so far on merit basis, he added.

The chief minister said had this educational fund been established

70 years ago, instead of two lakh students, there would have been more

than two crore brilliant students fulfilling their educational thirst today.

Talking to elected representatives, Shehbaz Sharif said high

education was not merely legacy of elite but it was the right of every child of Pakistan.

He added doors of higher education had been

opened for talented students of poor families through the PEEF

and not only Punjab but industrious students of

underprivileged families from all over the country, including

Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and

AJK, were benefitting.

The chief minister said one of the goals of

establishing Pakistan was also providing equal educational

opportunities and this fund was playing an imperative role in

the fulfillment of this important objective of creation of

Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had laid the foundation of

nation’s brightest future by establishing the PEEF and this fund

was a successful story of hardwork, trust and upright. Shehbaz

Sharif added that this fund had opened doors of standard

education on the poor children of the nation and was producing

young doctors, engineers, bankers and teachers who were playing

their active role in the development of the country.

The chief minister said the PEEF was not only Pakistan’s

largest educational fund but also there was no such fund in

South Asia and the Punjab government had provided resourceless

children with their right through this fund. He added

that merit was rule of law in Punjab and like other programs,

it had been kept as criteria and scholarships were being

distributed purely on merit basis.