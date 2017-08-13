PEEF playing vital role in development of education: CM

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif Sunday said more than two lakh students were being equipped
with education through the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF).
Scholarships worth Rs 12 billion out of the income of this
fund had been distributed so far on merit basis, he added.
The chief minister said had this educational fund been established
70 years ago, instead of two lakh students, there would have been more
than two crore brilliant students fulfilling their educational thirst today.
Talking to elected representatives, Shehbaz Sharif said high
education was not merely legacy of elite but it was the right of every child of Pakistan.
He added doors of higher education had been
opened for talented students of poor families through the PEEF
and not only Punjab but industrious students of
underprivileged families from all over the country, including
Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and
AJK, were benefitting.
The chief minister said one of the goals of
establishing Pakistan was also providing equal educational
opportunities and this fund was playing an imperative role in
the fulfillment of this important objective of creation of
Pakistan.
He said the Punjab government had laid the foundation of
nation’s brightest future by establishing the PEEF and this fund
was a successful story of hardwork, trust and upright. Shehbaz
Sharif added that this fund had opened doors of standard
education on the poor children of the nation and was producing
young doctors, engineers, bankers and teachers who were playing
their active role in the development of the country.
The chief minister said the PEEF was not only Pakistan’s
largest educational fund but also there was no such fund in
South Asia and the Punjab government had provided resourceless
children with their right through this fund. He added
that merit was rule of law in Punjab and like other programs,
it had been kept as criteria and scholarships were being
distributed purely on merit basis.
PEEF playing vital role in development of education: CM
