Peaceful means should be used for solving Kashmir issue: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said peaceful means should be used with changing global dynamics to come up with solution for the Kashmir issue.

He was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada who called on him here.

He said: “There is no problem in the world that cannot be solved through dialogue and negotiations.”

“High time that we collectively support Kashmir on international front,” he added.

He said: “We support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.”