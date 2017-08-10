Peace, security indispensable for economic progress: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal

Thursday said peace and security was indispensable for economic progress

of the country.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of civil

armed forces officers here.

He said peace and development activity would ensure prosperity in the

country.

Pakistan has to learn from the successful experiments of developed

countries for improving its economy, he added.

He said the menace of terrorism puts negative impact on the economic

progress of the country.

He said effective steps should be taken for stopping smuggling.

The minister said under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

not only Pakistan but the whole region would benefit.

“We will foil conspiracies against the CPEC. Nobody will be allowed

to harm the projects associated with the future of Pakistan.”

During the meeting, the officers briefed the interior minister about

performance of civil armed forces.

The interior minister emphasised on formulating training programmes

on modern lines to increase professional capacities of civil armed forces.

The minister said it was need of the hour that civil armed forces

institutions should be equipped with modern technology to further promote

peace and security in Pakistan.

He said further steps were needed to provide quality education to

children of the martyrs.