Peace reuturned to country after huge sacrifices: Air chief

MULTAN, April 12 (APP): Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Wednesday said that peace had returned to the country after huge sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force.

He was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Air University Multan Campus.

He said that the support of Pakistan government was overwhelming in the field of education and the country had to move forward on the c hannel of progress and prosperity.

The country had to stand on its feet and must not look towards others for help, he added.

The Air Chief said that the PAF had established a medical college in Islamabad and two more colleges would be built in 2018.

He said the PAF had established a lot of vocational institutes for the lower income class to help them get respectable jobs in various fields.