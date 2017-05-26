Peace restored in Fata due to immortal sacrifices of security forces, tribesmen: Governor

PESHAWAR May 26 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the tribal people had to leave their homes for the greater cause of security of the country and their sacrifices will always be remembered with great respect.

Today he added, peace has been restored because of the immortal

sacrifices of the security forces and the tribes and now is the time for ensuring development and prosperity of the people. The government is also sparing no effort to main streaming the FATA by making it at par with the comparatively developed parts of the country, he said.

The Governor was addressing a representative tribal jirga of the agency

at Ghiljo in Orakzai Agency during his day long visit on Friday. Members of parliament from the agency Dr. Ghazi Gulab Jamal; Mr. Aurangzeb Khan and Mr. Najmul Hassan, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Mr. Fida Muhammad Wazir, Commissioner Kohat Syed Musrrat Hussain, political Agent Orakzai, Mr.Khalid Iqbal and tribal elders were also present on the occasion.

He announced launching of projects costing Rs.2060 million in the agency and also formally performed inauguration and earth breaking of a number of development projects on this occasion which included a Grid Station at Ghijo, construction of Zairra to Dabori road as well Mamozai road beside others.

While referring to rehabilitation arrangements in FATA, the Governor

said, apart from continuing with routine development activities, multi-purpose special development packages have also been launched wherein provision of potable water, rehabilitation of agriculture sector, improvement of educational and health facilities are also being equally focused. With the completion of all such development packages, the Governor said, the fate of area will be changed. Till date, the Governor said, repatriation of TDPs has been his top most priority and the process is now almost at the completion stage.

While referring to the points raised in the address of welcome, the

Governor declared the approval of construction of Ghiljo to Mamozai Road and Ghiljo to Dabori Road and directed the concerned authorities to launch practical work on the project without any delay.

He announced the provision of Rs. one billion for construction of Ghiljo

to Arghiljo Road and said that practical work on this project will also be

initiated shortly.

Similarly, the Governor said work to rehabilitate the damaged

educational institutions will also initiated which will cost Rs.1500 millions.On another point he asked the concerned authorities to overcome the staff deficiency in the agency headquarter hospital at the earliest.

He further desired that the FATA Development Authority should ensure

provision of employment opportunities to maximum youth of FATA through expanding

development activities.

Like other tribal agencies of FATA, the Governor said, protection of the

interests of Orakzai Agency will also be his top most priority.