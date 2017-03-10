Peace in Afghanistan imperative for region: Dar

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar Friday said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan would work together to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

He said there were some authentic reports that a third country was misusing Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan.

The fencing on Pak-Afghan border would be made to control terrorism, he said.

To a question he said work on electoral reforms would be completed before the next general election in Pakistan.

To another question Ishaq Dar said consensus was being developed with all political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party on the issue of military courts extension.