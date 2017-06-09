ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): The elections of the Pakistan Deaf
Cricket Association (PDCA) will be held on July 24 at Gaddafi
stadium, Lahore.
The elections for the seat of President and Secretary would be
conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),
said a press release issued here on Friday.
After verification process, the districts deaf cricket
associations having three or more clubs are entitled to participate
in the election under PCB Election Regulations of PDCA 2017 approved
by the PCB’s Board of Governors.
In that regard, the nomination forms have been dispatched to
the voters. The same along with election regulations, voters list
are available on PCB’s website.
The last date for filing of nomination forms is June 19 while
the last date for filing of objections against candidates is June
21.
The scrutiny of nomination forms and hearing of objections
would be on July 3. The decision of objections and issuance of
provisional list of candidates is July 4.
July 11 is kept as the last date for withdrawal of candidature
while last date for filing of appeals before the PCB Board of
Governors against decision of Election Commission PCB is July 18.
PDCA elections on July 24
ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): The elections of the Pakistan Deaf