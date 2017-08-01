PCB tribunal asks Khalid Latif to file final written arguments till Aug 9

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Tribunal, probing

spot-fixing allegations against cricketer Khalid Latif during the

Pakistan Super League matches, has directed him to file final written arguments by August 9, according to a spokesman for the PCB on Tuesday.

In case of failure to file the arguments, the matter would be decided on

the basis of the material already available on record within 30 days period, as mandated by the code for participants, added the sources. Also, no further adjournment would be granted.

The spokesman said that in relation to the proceedings brought by

the PCB against Khalid Latif (the ‘Participant’) pending before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal (the ‘Tribunal’), it had been agreed with the consent of both parties that written arguments would be submitted respectively by the PCB and the Participant by July 26.

He said that on July 26, the PCB submitted its written arguments,

while the Participant, through courier, submitted four miscellaneous applications to the following effect:-

a) Application for supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s witnesses;

b) Application for supply of attested copies of documents produced

by PCB’s witnesses and copy of written arguments of PCB;

c) Application for recalling of PCB witnesses for cross-examination; and d) Application for adjournment of proceedings till disposal of the miscellaneous applications.

“The Anti-Corruption Tribunal has, after deliberations, decided all

four applications through a detailed written order which has been

couriered to both the PCB and the Participant,” he said.

“The application for supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s

witnesses has been dismissed with an observation that the same seems to have been filed with an attempt to delay the Tribunal’s proceedings. A similar application requesting video recordings of the Tribunal’s proceedings was also made earlier by the Participant and rejected by the Tribunal for not being in consonance with the Anti-Corruption Code,” he added.

The spokesman said the second application for supply of attested

copies of documents produced by the PCB’s witnesses and copy of PCB’s written arguments has been allowed by the Tribunal in the interest of justice and the required documents have been couriered to the Participant.

“The third application for recalling of PCB witnesses for

cross-examination has been dismissed due to failure of the Participant to point out any provision of the Anti-Corruption Code, which allows such recalling.

The Tribunal noted that the Participant voluntarily and willfully chose

not to cross-examine the PCB witnesses, electing instead to boycott the proceedings despite being aware of the fact that the PCB witnesses were in the process of adducing evidence,” he asserted.

The fourth application for adjournment of proceedings till disposal of

miscellaneous applications was allowed. With the disposal of all pending applications, the Tribunal has directed the Participant to file final written arguments by August 9 , failing which the matter will be decided on the basis of material already available on record.