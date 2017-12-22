PCB chairman calls on CM

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has

said that he is keen to bring international cricket back to Karachi and assure foolproof security for PSL final match scheduled to be held in the city on March 25.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman

Najam Sethi who called on him along with his security team at the chief minister house, said a statement issued here on Friday.

PCB Director Security and Anti-Corruption Mohammad Azam Khan, Principal

Secretary to Sindh Chief Minister Sohail Rajput, IG Sindh A.D. Khowaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Deputy DG Rangers Brig Nasir, add. I.G Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Eijaz Ali Khan, DIG South Azad Khan and SSP security also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that he had already issued necessary directives to his administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match. People of Sindh were excited to receive international cricketers in the city, he added.

The PCB Chairman said that there should be security rehearsal for the PCB event. On this the chief minister directed IG Police and Deputy DG Rangers to make security rehearsal and get it covered by the media.

This will further develop confidence of international cricket in our security arrangements, he said and directed the IG Police to conduct a drill within next 30 days as and when requested by PCB security team.

He went on saying that the provincial government had already provided foolproof security to two important events successfully.

They were of Syedna Mufaddal saifuddin Moharram Majalis and other one for His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan and then this sports event would also be held in a most successful way.

Najam Sethi told the chief minister that they would arrange some armored vehicles or bullet proof vehicles to transport the players from airport to hotel and to the stadium. On this, the chief minister directed IG police to procure two bullet proof armored buses. The specification of the armored buses should be in accordance with the international standards, he said.

Najam Sethi lauded the efforts of the chief minister for restoring peace in the city. The chief minister directed IG police, Home secretary and PCB team to coordinate with each other for further decisions.