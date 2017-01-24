PCB appoints match officials for PSL

LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed officials for the smooth conduct of the matches in the Pakistan Super League commencing from February 9 at off shore venue Dubai.

Country’s Known cricket official Muhammad Anees has been appointed as match referee along with Sri Lankan Roshan Mahnama, sources in the PCB told APP here on Tuesday.

The list of officials include seven umpires who will be supervising the matches. Five of them are from Pakistan and two are from abroad, he added.

The home umpires are world famous Akeem Dar and Shozeb Raza, Ahsan Raza, Ahmad Shahab and Rashid Riaz. The other two are Illingworth (England) and Ranmore Martinze (Sri Lanka).