PCB Anti corruption unit meeting

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP)- The Anti-Corruption Tribunal formed by Pakistan Cricket Board to probe into spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super league held its hearing here on Friday at the National Cricket Academy.

“PCB submitted its Opening Brief to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal which

details its claims along with all the supporting evidence. This includes, amongst other material, witness statements, recorded interviews, match footage, and copies of certain WhatsApp voice messages”, said a spokesman of PCB after the hearing.

Following were in attendance during the hearing, Justice retd, Asghar

Haider (Chairman), Lt. Gen. retd Tauqir Zia (Member), Wasim Bari (members), Sharjeel Khan, along with Shaigan Ijaz Advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan Advocates for PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB, Col. retd Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department.

The Anti-Corruption Tribunal directed that the parties would not make any comments regarding the proceedings of this Tribunal, the contents of the evidence presented to this Tribunal, or on the merits of the present proceedings.

A copy of the opening brief along with all the material was also provided

to Sharjeel Khan and his counsel who will respond by filing an Answering Brief before the Tribunal on May 5, 2017.