PCB announces 10-week high performance camp

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): The National Selection Committee of

Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday announced 27 players for a 10-week

High Performance Camp at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The camp will take place from July 3 to September 9, a PCB press release said.

The camp is being organized keeping in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would train under the supervision of NCA coaches.

The selected players have been advised to report at NCA on July 2 except for Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan who will join the

programme in the third week. Following are the 27 players for the

camp:

Openers: Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan.

Middle Order: Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir

Umar Akmal.

Fast Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Irfan, Mir Hamza Ruman Raees.

Spinners: Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Irfan, Usama Mir.

Fast Bowling All Rounders: Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt

Hussain Talat.

Spin Bowling All Rounders: Muhammad Nawaz, Agha Salman,

Wicket Keepers: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hassan