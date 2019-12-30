PBC’s senior producer awarded for outstanding work in China

BEIJING, Dec 30 (APP):Senior Producer of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Chaudhary Muhammad Zubair Bashir has won two awards in China for his outstanding and dedicated work during 70 years celebrations of the People’s Republic of China.

Zubair Bashir, presently associated with China Radio International, Beijing, is a staff member of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation since 2007.

He is currently working as a foreign expert at South Asia Division of China Radio International Beijing. Formerly, he has worked with Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle as an editor.

He also writes about the Chinese lifestyle, history, culture, and tradition regularly as freelance journalist for top Pakistani publications.