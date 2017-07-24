PBCC to award central contracts to 17 players

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council

(PBCC) would be awarding central contracts in three categories to 17

players in August for a period of six months.

Talking to APP on Monday, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said central contracts would be awarded for a term of six months from July 2017 to December 2017.

Speaking about Pakistan to host 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup

in Pakistan and Sharjah, Sultan said the last date for confirmation

of teams for the mega event is September 15.

“Until now five teams have confirmed their participation in

the World Cup. Those teams include Australia, India, Sri Lanka,

Bangladesh and Nepal,” he said and added South Africa and West

Indies are yet to confirm their entries but hopefully they will do

so in the coming days.

Responding to a question, he said a total of Rs 50 million is

required to host the Blind Cricket World Cup. “We are very grateful

to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for awarding us requested Rs 20

million grant for the World Cup.”

“Now we have also requested Punjab government and our sponsors

for their support in this regard,” he said.