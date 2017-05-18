Partly cloudy weather forecast

BAHAWALPUR, May 18 (APP): The local Met Office has forecast a dry to

partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, the highest maximum temperature 40 Centigrade

and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered

rain during next 72 hours in Bahawalpur.