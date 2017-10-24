PAL starts issuing financial assistance to deserving literary persons

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has started issuing financial assistance to the deserving writers, poets and families of deceased writers who are facing hardships.

This was stated by Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio in a meeting of Financial Assistance Committee held here Tuesday.

He said that under the scheme 350 writers would get financial assistance under Prime Minister Insurance scheme. He said further 1000 deserving writers would be given Rs 13,000 monthly financial assistance. He said that PAL had started work on issuing the financial assistance to the deserving writers and poets. He said that financial assistance would be issued from October to December.

Prof. Dr. Bughio said that all the four provinces had established their own committees in that regard. He said that in that regard, meetings of the financial committees were in progress in Islamabad to conduct the scrutiny of applications received from writers and poets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides monthly stipends, lump-sum financial assistance is also paid to ailing writers for medical treatment and to their bereaved families on the recommendations of local literary organizations.