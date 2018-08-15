Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated at many places in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistani flags were hoisted at many places in the Kashmir Valley to mark 14th August, the Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated in various areas including Shopian, Bijbehara and Kulgam. Pakistani flag was hoisted at these places by the people singing the national anthem of the Pakistan. Mini-parades were also held on this occasion.

Pakistani flag was hoisted in Barzulla area of Srinagar while in the evening people burst fire-crackers at Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Students of Degree College Bijbehara hoisted a Pakistani flag on the college building and also raised pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. They also marched towards Bijbehara market.