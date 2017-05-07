Pakistan’s gains against terrorism ‘breathtaking’: British Military Commander

LONDON, May 7 (APP): Commander British Field Army Lieutenant

General Patrick Nicholas Sanders on Sunday, eulogizing the successes

of Pakistan army in war against terrorism, said the country had made

breathtaking gains against terrorists and extremists in tribal areas unmatched in over 150 years – and deserved credit for that.

Speaking at an event held at Royal Military Academy, as part of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan celebrations, he said the Pakistan Army had done more than anyone to combat extremism and terrorism and the achievements were extraordinary.

Lt Gen Patrick Sanders, as reported by a news channel, said the success Pakistan had in Waziristan and FATA was the most extraordinary by all means and it had been the most successful

operation in that area for over 150 years.

He said Britain had played its part in helping Pakistan combat terrorism by supporting the Pakistan Army. “Our relationship is very close and the role Pakistan Army plays is very important in the region,” he added.

The general visited Pakistan twice in the recent days.

The function was organized by World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan and Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFOP). Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas, Bestway Group’s Chief Executive Zameer Chaudary and Syed Qamar Raza of WCOP also

spoke on the occasion.