Pakistan’s four ecosystems included in global 200 most biologically outstanding eco regions of world: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Zahid
Hamid, Monday informed that four ecosystems of Pakistan are included
in the global 200 most biologically outstanding Eco regions of the
world.
He said this while addressing an event to celebrate “The World
Environment Day” organised by Ministry of Climate Change in
collaboration with SAARC Energy Centre.
The theme of this world Environment Day was “Connecting People
with Nature” all over the world.
The minister said ” June 5 was designated as World
Environment Day by the UN General Assembly in December 1972 to mark
the first day of the historic United Nations Conference on the Human
Environment held in Stockholm that year.
“The Resolution of the General Assembly urged governments and
UN organizations to undertake worldwide activities on that date to
reaffirming their concern for preservation and enhancement of the
environment.
As a result it has not only generated political will for
formulation of plans and policies to tackle these issues, it has
also initiated change in people’s consumption habits”, the Minister
highlighted.
He said the world Environment Day is celebrated in
Pakistan with great zeal and enthusiasm every year.
Zahid said these celebrations are often led by civil society
organizations concerned with the environment and supported by the
government.
The minister said although Pakistan environment Protection
Ordinance was promulgated in 1983. It was until after the National
Conservation Strategy was approved in 1992, just before the Earth
summit in Rio De Janerio that environmental issues started receiving
proper attention.
He also highlighted that the national Conservation strategy
which was prepared after a long consultative process with all
sectors of society which helped in spreading awareness of the
environmental challenges confronting the country including air and
water pollution, land degradation and lack of sanitation and waste
management.
The next significant development was the passing of the
Pakistan Environmental Protection act 1997 after an extensive
consultative process, he informed.
He said that Pakistan was an active participant of
COP-21 and COP-22 .
“We ratified Paris agreement and submitted well-researched
INDCs.”
Meanwhile parliament has passed the landmark Pakistan Climate
Change act.
Zahid said the National forest Policy has also been approved
by the Council of Common Interest and Green Pakistan Program is also
being implemented quickly.
He said that Pakistan is blessed with the wide range of
ecosystem and habitat ranging from K2 in the north to Arabian sea in
the South.
Because of the diverse topography and climatic conditions,
these habitats support a large number of species many of which are
of global significance.
Bernard Francois Head of Cooperation EU Delegation said
European Union put great emphasize on climatic legislation.
As a result of this many toxic have been restricted. The
article twelve of Paris agreement talks about climate education and
awareness.
In this regard EU signed an agreement to discuss these issues
with all stakeholders.
Neil Bhune Country Resident of UN said UN is custodian of
Sustainable Development goals.
He appreciated the climate change act and said Pakistan
deserves supports from international community.
The event was attended by diplomats of Sri Lanka, Maldives,
Nepal, government officials and representatives of international
organizations.