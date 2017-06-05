Pakistan’s four ecosystems included in global 200 most biologically outstanding eco regions of world: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Zahid

Hamid, Monday informed that four ecosystems of Pakistan are included

in the global 200 most biologically outstanding Eco regions of the

world.

He said this while addressing an event to celebrate “The World

Environment Day” organised by Ministry of Climate Change in

collaboration with SAARC Energy Centre.

The theme of this world Environment Day was “Connecting People

with Nature” all over the world.

The minister said ” June 5 was designated as World

Environment Day by the UN General Assembly in December 1972 to mark

the first day of the historic United Nations Conference on the Human

Environment held in Stockholm that year.

“The Resolution of the General Assembly urged governments and

UN organizations to undertake worldwide activities on that date to

reaffirming their concern for preservation and enhancement of the

environment.

As a result it has not only generated political will for

formulation of plans and policies to tackle these issues, it has

also initiated change in people’s consumption habits”, the Minister

highlighted.

He said the world Environment Day is celebrated in

Pakistan with great zeal and enthusiasm every year.

Zahid said these celebrations are often led by civil society

organizations concerned with the environment and supported by the

government.

The minister said although Pakistan environment Protection

Ordinance was promulgated in 1983. It was until after the National

Conservation Strategy was approved in 1992, just before the Earth

summit in Rio De Janerio that environmental issues started receiving

proper attention.

He also highlighted that the national Conservation strategy

which was prepared after a long consultative process with all

sectors of society which helped in spreading awareness of the

environmental challenges confronting the country including air and

water pollution, land degradation and lack of sanitation and waste

management.

The next significant development was the passing of the

Pakistan Environmental Protection act 1997 after an extensive

consultative process, he informed.

He said that Pakistan was an active participant of

COP-21 and COP-22 .

“We ratified Paris agreement and submitted well-researched

INDCs.”

Meanwhile parliament has passed the landmark Pakistan Climate

Change act.

Zahid said the National forest Policy has also been approved

by the Council of Common Interest and Green Pakistan Program is also

being implemented quickly.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with the wide range of

ecosystem and habitat ranging from K2 in the north to Arabian sea in

the South.

Because of the diverse topography and climatic conditions,

these habitats support a large number of species many of which are

of global significance.

Bernard Francois Head of Cooperation EU Delegation said

European Union put great emphasize on climatic legislation.

As a result of this many toxic have been restricted. The

article twelve of Paris agreement talks about climate education and

awareness.

In this regard EU signed an agreement to discuss these issues

with all stakeholders.

Neil Bhune Country Resident of UN said UN is custodian of

Sustainable Development goals.

He appreciated the climate change act and said Pakistan

deserves supports from international community.

The event was attended by diplomats of Sri Lanka, Maldives,

Nepal, government officials and representatives of international

organizations.