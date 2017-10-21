Pakistan’s envoy meets Indian Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood met with Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on October 17.

According to FO statement, Sohail Mahmood has recently assumed office as Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to

India, discussed the current state of affairs in his first bilateral meeting with Ms. Sushma Swaraj.

It is customary for the newly-posted envoys to make courtesy calls on the local dignitaries also.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.

The Minister and High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood took stock of the current state of Pakistan-India relations.

While broad contours of bilateral relations were deliberated upon during this interaction, and no specific case came

under discussion. Therefore, the reports appearing in the Indian media are speculative.