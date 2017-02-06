Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM House.

Ambassador Javed Malik briefed the prime minister on the growing relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and informed him that the Foreign Minister of Bahrain’s visit would be instrumental in expanding bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of Pakistan’s Ambassador Javed Malik, and expressed the confidence that relations would continue to grow between both the countries.