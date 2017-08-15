Pakistanis in Thailand celebrated 70 Years of independence

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The 70th independence day of Pakistan was

celebrated by the Pakistani community in Thailand with traditional zeal and

passion.

According to a message received here, flag hoisting ceremony held at the

embassy was attended by members of the Pakistani community in large number.

Pakistan ambassador to Thailand, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad read out the

messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion.

In his remarks to the audience, the ambassador noted the tremendous

progress made by Pakistan over the last 70 years and the prominent place enjoyed by it among the comity of nations.

He said it was the duty of all Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to build

on those accomplishments and to work together for peace, prosperity and developmentand a glorious future in accordance with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ambassador lauded the role of the Pakistani community in promoting a

positive image of the country and enhancing cultural and economic ties with the people of Thailand.

As part of the celebrations, the Pakistan Embassy also organized blood

donation in collaboration with the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

This humanitarian gesture by the Pakistani community in Thailand, a

manifestation of people to people contact, was dedicated to Pak-Thai Friendship and especially the Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand.