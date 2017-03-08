Pakistani women playing constructive role for country’s development

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin

ul Haque Wednesday said the women in Pakistan were playing an important and constructive role for the development and prosperity of the country.

The ambassador said this while addressing at an inauguration

ceremony of a photographic exhibition of Pakistani artists Imran Y Choudhry and Bilal Javaid held in Town Hall of Paris, press release received here said.

The exhibition titled ‘Glimpses of Women’s Life’ organized to

commemorate International Women’s Day was also witnessed by Mayor of Paris Rashida Dati.

The envoy said women of Pakistan had made great successes

in the fields of business, science and technology, education, health, film making and politics. They had held high positions in government and also in various international organizations, he added.

He further noted that the government had taken a number

legislative and administrative reforms for socio economic uplift and safeguarding the rights of women.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque also appreciated Pakistani artists

for their efforts to commemorate International Women’s Day in a befitting manner.

A large number of visitors who witnessed the exhibition appreciated the work of the artists.