Pakistani scientists to work as researchers in China under TYSP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistani scientists will be able to

work as researchers in any institution of China under Talented Young

Scientists Programme (TYSP).

Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) is a programme of

Government of People’s Republic of China, run by China Science and

Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC), a legally independent

organization affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology

(MoST), China.

The applicants from Pakistan can be selected to work as

researcher in any institute in China preferably under Chinese

Academy of Sciences (CAS) subject to endorsement of his/her

application by Ministry of Science and Technology Pakistan (MOST).

TYSP aims to support talented young scientists, scholars and

researchers from Afro-Asian countries including Pakistan under the

age of 45, to work in Chinese research institutes or enterprises, an

official of MOST told APP.

The program promotes communication with these countries

through science and technology, while nurturing young science and

technology leaders and foster long-term international cooperation

among research, universities and enterprises in the region, he

informed.

Ministry of Science and Technology, China provides each

selected scientist an amount of RMB: 12500 per month for

accommodation, insurance and other living expenditure during the

program.

Requirement for applicants and procedure of application can be

reached at http://www.tysp.org/English. There is no deadline for

submission of applications; the scientists can apply at any time.

The application with requisite information in respect of the

nominee(s) may be furnished to the Ministry of Science and

Technology, Islamabad in English (in hard form), after completion of

necessary formalities and due endorsement by the Competent Authority

of the concerned organization.