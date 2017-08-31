Pakistani scientists to work as researchers in China under TYSP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistani scientists will be able to
work as researchers in any institution of China under Talented Young
Scientists Programme (TYSP).
Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) is a programme of
Government of People’s Republic of China, run by China Science and
Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC), a legally independent
organization affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology
(MoST), China.
The applicants from Pakistan can be selected to work as
researcher in any institute in China preferably under Chinese
Academy of Sciences (CAS) subject to endorsement of his/her
application by Ministry of Science and Technology Pakistan (MOST).
TYSP aims to support talented young scientists, scholars and
researchers from Afro-Asian countries including Pakistan under the
age of 45, to work in Chinese research institutes or enterprises, an
official of MOST told APP.
The program promotes communication with these countries
through science and technology, while nurturing young science and
technology leaders and foster long-term international cooperation
among research, universities and enterprises in the region, he
informed.
Ministry of Science and Technology, China provides each
selected scientist an amount of RMB: 12500 per month for
accommodation, insurance and other living expenditure during the
program.
Requirement for applicants and procedure of application can be
reached at http://www.tysp.org/English. There is no deadline for
submission of applications; the scientists can apply at any time.
The application with requisite information in respect of the
nominee(s) may be furnished to the Ministry of Science and
Technology, Islamabad in English (in hard form), after completion of
necessary formalities and due endorsement by the Competent Authority
of the concerned organization.
