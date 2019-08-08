ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan’s leadership has shown complete solidarity with the hapless people of Kashmir facing worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces.
Talking to media persons here the SAPM said that entire civil and military leadership was united on Kashmir issue and raised voice for them.
Pakistani leadership has shown complete solidarity with hapless Kashmiris: Firdous
ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan’s leadership has shown complete solidarity with the hapless people of Kashmir facing worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces.