Pakistani investors urged to explore investment opportunities in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Commercial Attaché of Afghanistan in Pakistan Sameena Wadeer on Saturday said that Afghanistan was undergoing rehabilitation and reconstruction phase and it was good time for Pakistani investors to explore it for investment.

She visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and exchanged views with the local business community for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

She said that Afghanistan was bringing lot of reforms in business sector to promote business activities, adding that there were 19 industrial areas across Afghanistan while price of one square meter of land in Industrial Park was only 50 AFN.