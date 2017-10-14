Pakistani embassy, PDG-R in Riyadh organized free medical camp

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The embassy of Pakistan in Riyahd under the aegis of Pakistan Doctor’s Group Riyadh (PDG-R) organized the 16th Free Medical Camp on 13 October at the Embassy premises.

It was attended by more than 1,000 patients while two hundred well-trained physicians from all kinds of specialization offered their services while the camp was managed by around 150 volunteers.

patients were given practical hand-hygiene workshop, followed by health awareness lectures regarding diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack risk factors and prevention, importance of flu vaccination etc.

Flu vaccination was given to 1,200 community individuals. Facilities of blood tests, ECG, Echocardiography, Ultrasounds, Eye refraction exams were also provided free of cost.

Special tests like CT scan, MRI and other medical and surgical interventions were arranged and appointments were given on high priority and all kinds of medication were available and dispensed free to all patients.

For the follow up, these patients would attend the regular Pakistan Embassy Clinic Riyadh to maintain the continuity of care and standards as per medical guidelines.

Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, Ambassador of Pakistan, visited the camp and appreciated the invaluable contribution by Pakistan Doctors Group, Riyadh and the volunteers. Furthermore, he met the community attending the medical camp and took careful note of the community’s problems for early redressal.