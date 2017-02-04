Pakistani diplomat reaffirms moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people

CHICAGO, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan will never relent in its
moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir
for a peaceful settlement of its dispute with India over Kashmir
to usher in peace and stability in South Asia, a senior Pakistani
diplomat has said.
Speaking at a meeting held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day,
Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi urged the international
community to work towards implementing United Nations Security
Council Resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination
to the people of Kashmir.
The meeting was organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan
in Chicago to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their
struggle for their inalienable right of self-determination.
Prominent members of Pakistani-American community and leaders
of Kashmiri community and scholars on South Asia from various
Universities attended the event. Many Kashmiris — both from
Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir —
also attended.
Consul General Tirmizi spoke of the brutal oppression of
Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces and urged
the audience to spread the word in their communities to build
public opinion in favour of settling the decades-old dispute,
the main source of tensions in the region.
He particularly mentioned the use of pellet guns that has
rendered many peaceful protestors blind.
The consul general also highlighted the efforts of the
Government of Pakistan in seeking a peaceful settlement of
the Kashmir dispute.
In addition to raising the issue at the United Nations
General Assembly last year, the Prime Minister has also sent
special envoys to the United States and European Union to
mobilize support for the resolution of the dispute.
Other speakers at the occasion included Dr. Wasiullah
Khan; Major Hifzur Rehman, Rizwan Kadir and Dr. Tipu Siddique
who emphasized the need to highlight the violations of human
rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed
satisfaction over the efforts made by the Government of
Pakistan.
They said that young generation has taken on the
leadership in Indian Occupied Kashmir which is the most
militarized area of the world with presence of 750,981
army personnel, backed by large number of para-military
personnel.
A documentary, describing the alarming human rights
situation in Occupied Kashmir, particularly following
the killing of Burhanuddin Wani on July 8, 2016, was
screened on the occasion.