Pakistani diplomat reaffirms moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people

CHICAGO, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan will never relent in its

moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir

for a peaceful settlement of its dispute with India over Kashmir

to usher in peace and stability in South Asia, a senior Pakistani

diplomat has said.

Speaking at a meeting held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day,

Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi urged the international

community to work towards implementing United Nations Security

Council Resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination

to the people of Kashmir.

The meeting was organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan

in Chicago to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their

struggle for their inalienable right of self-determination.

Prominent members of Pakistani-American community and leaders

of Kashmiri community and scholars on South Asia from various

Universities attended the event. Many Kashmiris — both from

Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir —

also attended.

Consul General Tirmizi spoke of the brutal oppression of

Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces and urged

the audience to spread the word in their communities to build

public opinion in favour of settling the decades-old dispute,

the main source of tensions in the region.

He particularly mentioned the use of pellet guns that has

rendered many peaceful protestors blind.

The consul general also highlighted the efforts of the

Government of Pakistan in seeking a peaceful settlement of

the Kashmir dispute.

In addition to raising the issue at the United Nations

General Assembly last year, the Prime Minister has also sent

special envoys to the United States and European Union to

mobilize support for the resolution of the dispute.

Other speakers at the occasion included Dr. Wasiullah

Khan; Major Hifzur Rehman, Rizwan Kadir and Dr. Tipu Siddique

who emphasized the need to highlight the violations of human

rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed

satisfaction over the efforts made by the Government of

Pakistan.

They said that young generation has taken on the

leadership in Indian Occupied Kashmir which is the most

militarized area of the world with presence of 750,981

army personnel, backed by large number of para-military

personnel.

A documentary, describing the alarming human rights

situation in Occupied Kashmir, particularly following

the killing of Burhanuddin Wani on July 8, 2016, was

screened on the occasion.