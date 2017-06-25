ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin
ul Haque Sunday offered Eid-ul-Fitre prayers with large number of
Pakistani community at the Paksiatn Embassy in Paris.
Special arrangements were made by the Embassy to facilitate
the community member to offer Eid prayers along with their families
with simplicity, keeping in view the recent tragic incidents of
Quetta, Parachinar and Bahawalpur which resulted in loss of precious
lives, according to a statement received here.
Special prayers were offered for the victims of Quetta,
Parachinar and Bahawalpur.
Later, the Ambassador got mixed-up with the community and
offered Eid greetings to them.
Pakistani community offer Eid-ul Fitr prayer at Embassy in Paris
ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin