Pakistani community offer Eid-ul Fitr prayer at Embassy in Paris

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin

ul Haque Sunday offered Eid-ul-Fitre prayers with large number of

Pakistani community at the Paksiatn Embassy in Paris.

Special arrangements were made by the Embassy to facilitate

the community member to offer Eid prayers along with their families

with simplicity, keeping in view the recent tragic incidents of

Quetta, Parachinar and Bahawalpur which resulted in loss of precious

lives, according to a statement received here.

Special prayers were offered for the victims of Quetta,

Parachinar and Bahawalpur.

Later, the Ambassador got mixed-up with the community and

offered Eid greetings to them.