Pakistani Community in China appealed to donate to PM Relief Fund for Covid-19

BEIJING, Apr 3 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi Friday appealed to the Pakistani community living in China to donate generously to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 to assist efforts of the Government of Pakistan to fight the pandemic.

“It is my request to Pakistanis particularly traders and entrepreneurs living in China to respond the nation at this difficult time and contribute generously and deposit cash donations in the relief fund,” she said in a message here.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a PM Relief Fund for Covid-19 and appealed to all overseas Pakistanis to donate and help the government effectively combat the deadly virus.

The poor, daily wagers and other vulnerable people could be provided financial support from this fund.

Ambassador Hashmi said that all information in this regard is available at websites of Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and Pakistan Consulate General in China. The Pakistan Embassy will help if anybody face problem to send cash donation to designated bank accounts in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Government of Pakistan has announced the launch of several accounts for interested donors, both residing in Pakistan and overseas, to contribute to national efforts for prevention and control of Coivd-19 epidemic in Pakistan.

The details of the accounts are:-

1.Title of Account:PM Relief Fund for Covid-19

Account Number:4162786786

IBAN: PK46NBPA0002004162786786

Swift Code:NBPAPKKAMBR

Branch Name:NBP Main Branch, I.I Chundrigar Road, Karachi

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNT (US$)

2.Title of Account:NDMF

Beneficiary Name: National Disaster Management Authority

Account Number:PK83NBPA0341004035244483

Bank’s Name: National Bank of Pakistan

Branch Name and Code:- NBP, Main Branch, Civic Centre Islamabad 0341

Swift Code:NBPAPKKA021

PAK RUPEES (PKR) ACCOUNT

3.Title of Account:NIDA NDMF

Beneficiary Name: National Disaster Management Authority

Account Number:PK68NBPA1732003071392612

Bank’s Name: National Bank of Pakistan

Branch Name and Code:-NBP, Prime Minister’s Office Branch, 1732

Swift Code:NBPAPKKA021