Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees : UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan continued to host the
largest number of refugees in the world (1.45 million), nearly all
from Afghanistan, said a report of United Nations High Commission
for Refugees (UNHCR).
Pakistan has generously hosted the world’s largest refugee
population for three decades, and it was essential to mobilise more
support from the international community, said report.
At the same time voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees
from Pakistan to Afghanistan has also been the largest in the world.
Since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of
approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan.
