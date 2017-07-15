ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan has won the chairpersonship
seat of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council at Rome and
elected Khalid Mehboob, an agriculture scientist as new Chairperson
of FOA Council.
Due to the personal presence of Federal Minister for National
Food security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, it won the
seat by a significant margin, says a statement received here on
Saturday.
The other countries for this slot were Slovakia, Cyprus,
Indonesia, Albania and Bosnia.
The Federal Minister lauded that Mehboob’s rich experience of
over 40 years working at senior positions in FAO and then as
Pakistan’s Alternate delegate to FAO, WFP and IFAD, enabled him to
seek consensus among all stakeholders and establish effective
coordination among the Rome based agencies, which is of great
importance for attainment of the goals of FAO.
It is to be said that due to tireless efforts of Sikandar
Hayat Khan Bosan, this success was made possible to uplift the
agriculture development in Pakistan.
Farmers association has acknowledged the services of the
Federal Minister and also congratulated him on winning this slot.
They hoped that this opportunity will be beneficial for Pakistan for
the period serving as Chairman FAO Council at Rome.
Pakistan wins Chairpersonship seat of FAO Council
ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan has won the chairpersonship