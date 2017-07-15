Pakistan wins Chairpersonship seat of FAO Council

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan has won the chairpersonship

seat of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council at Rome and

elected Khalid Mehboob, an agriculture scientist as new Chairperson

of FOA Council.

Due to the personal presence of Federal Minister for National

Food security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, it won the

seat by a significant margin, says a statement received here on

Saturday.

The other countries for this slot were Slovakia, Cyprus,

Indonesia, Albania and Bosnia.

The Federal Minister lauded that Mehboob’s rich experience of

over 40 years working at senior positions in FAO and then as

Pakistan’s Alternate delegate to FAO, WFP and IFAD, enabled him to

seek consensus among all stakeholders and establish effective

coordination among the Rome based agencies, which is of great

importance for attainment of the goals of FAO.

It is to be said that due to tireless efforts of Sikandar

Hayat Khan Bosan, this success was made possible to uplift the

agriculture development in Pakistan.

Farmers association has acknowledged the services of the

Federal Minister and also congratulated him on winning this slot.

They hoped that this opportunity will be beneficial for Pakistan for

the period serving as Chairman FAO Council at Rome.