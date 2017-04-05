Pakistan welcomes US mediation offer for restoration of talks with India

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria Wednesday said that Pakistan welcomed the United States mediation offer for restoration of peace talks with India.

Talking to a private news channel, he said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had made similar offer which was also hailed by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also wanted peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries for economic development in the region, he said.

The spokesman said Pakistan wanted to resolve all disputes with India including Kashmir through dialogue.

He said the entire world knew that Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and India was behind it. Indian intelligence agent Kulbhushan Yadav’s confession statement was its clear proof, he added.

Nafees Zakaria said that it was a well established fact that India was trying to destablise Pakistan through different activities.

India, he said, had been rejecting mediation by any country because it did not want peace in the region, rather it desired to have its hold.

The spokesman said that India had been perpatrating state terrorism on innocent people of occupied Kashmir.