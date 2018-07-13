Pakistan welcomes growing cooperation between SCO, UN bodies, regional organizations

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):Welcoming the growing cooperation between Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the UN bodies and regional organizations, Pakistan has stressed on the centrality of the UN Charter and the need to work jointly for common goals of peace, security and development.

The call came during a consultative meeting on the International Activities of SCO held in Moscow on July 12, at the level of deputy foreign ministers, a foreign office statement issued here on Friday said.

The meeting, held on the initiative of the Russian Federation, was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov.

It was attended by representatives of Russia, Pakistan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as SCO secretary general.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by National Coordinator for SCO Zahoor Ahmed. Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Khalilullah Qazi also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed SCO’s cooperation with UN bodies and regional organizations as well as observer states and dialogue partners. Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister also addressed the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need for closer cooperation among the member states on international and regional issues of common interest.

“Our delegation stressed on the centrality of the UN Charter and the need to work jointly for common goals of peace, security and development following the Shanghai spirit which emphasizes mutual trust, benefit, equality, respect for cultural diversity and shared development,” the statement added.

Pakistan joined the SCO as a full member in June 2017 and has been playing a positive and constructive role in the organization.

“Pakistan attaches great value to SCO as an important organization for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in the region,” it added.