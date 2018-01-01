Pakistan ushers into a new year of sustained economic growth growth and consolidation of democracy : NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):In his felicitation message to the nation on the eve of New Year, the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his hope that the dawn of 2018 will usher Pakistan into a new year of sustained economic growth coupled with uplift of the common man and consolidation of democracy.

The upcoming 2018 will surely bear witness to the fact that we have decisively turned a page in our history and have embarked upon our national journey afresh with the resolve to overcome the challenges of the era. The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the incumbent government to an inclusive democracy dedicated to the uplift of the downtrodden and streamlining of the marginalized strata of the society. He remarked that the days of terrorism in Pakistan are numbered and expressed his confidence that 2018 will further consolidate Pakistan’s march towards peace and prosperity. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid a rich tribute to the services of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the defense, integrity and security of Pakistan and added that the nation stands in solidarity with the families of martyrs.

Referring to Pakistan’s challenges, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the march of resilient Pakistani state and society will overcome the mounting challenges. He urged his fellow countrymen to shun all the differences and unite under the banner of faith, unity and discipline as espoused by the founding father. He underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and interfaith dialogue to pursue the ideals of equal development and mutual coexistence as central element for a pluralistic Pakistani state.

The Speaker expressed his hope that Pakistan will continue to reverse the tides of poverty by enriching the youth bulge with employable skills and spirit of entrepreneurship. Referring to Pakistan’s regional objectives, he highlighted that Pakistan is committed to a peaceful South Asian region and will continue to cooperate with other regional players for peace in the region. Wishing a happy New Year to the people of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed a sanguine hope that the nation will make the best of the New Year.

The Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi has also felicitated the nation on the advent of New Year and expressed hope that the New Year will bring happiness, joy and relief from sorrows to the nation and to the world. He was confident that 2018 will prove year of peace, stability and harmony in the region and beyond.