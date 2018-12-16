Pakistan gives UN, HR groups wake-up call against Indian forces’ killing spree in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday called upon the international community and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene and protect the innocent Kashmiris from the ongoing killing spree by the occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The minister also urged the international community to take notice of the continued unprecedented events of barbarism and inhuman oppression against the innocent Kashmiris in the IoK.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said the surge in oppressive tactics by the Indian occupation forces in the IoK clearly manifested ‘a state sponsored terrorism’ unleashed against the Kashmiris.

Yesterday, he said, some 14 Kashmiris were killed and 300 others were reportedly injured, many among them sustained critical injuries.

“It appears now the Indian forces are on the killing spree,” he said, adding they were not out to quell protestors and crowds by resorting to aerial firing but yesterday’s events showed their ‘aim to kill’.

Qureshi expressed his optimism that the world was not so oblivious and senseless to such callous treatment of the Kashmiris in the IoK and urged upon the human rights watchdogs to ‘at least distinguish between an issue and the ruthless killing spree’.

“I hope the world will raise its voice over the Indian state terrorism in IoK,” he added.

The minister said he had also written letters to the secretary generals of United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), besides addressing the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) for bringing their attention to such grave human rights violations in the IoK.

Qureshi said he had also a telephonic conversation with the OIC secretary general and urged him to summon a ministerial level meeting of the member states in Pakistan.

The OIC secretary general responded in positive and asked him to submit a formal request in that regard, he said, adding he told the secretary general that Pakistan was ready to host the proposed meeting and even ready for the meeting in Jeddah.

The foreign minister lamented that the ongoing incidents of state aggression and barbarism were unprecedented and recounted casualties of students, including Aaqib Bhat and unarmed Kashmiri people like Gulzar Shaikh. Even 18-month toddler Hiba Nisar was not spared, who lost her eyesight due to pellet guns shots, he added, condemning the act as a grave human rights violation.

Qureshi said the Pakistani missions abroad had also been directed to highlight the issue and draw attention of the respective host governments, asking them to play their role to end inhuman atrocities in the IoK.

He reiterated his suggestion for hosting an international conference on February 5 next year in London to effectively bring the issue before the world. He also urged the Kashnmiri community in London to attend the proposed conference as it would increase the importance of the activity.

He also requested all the political parties to show solidarity for the just and human cause and gather under the national banner. He observed that the Kashmiris in the IoK were giving unprecedented sacrifices and Pakistan as a party to the case, would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to them.

He said the Indian forces had killed 50 innocent Kashmiris during the current year so far.

The minister said Pakistan would also attend a public hearing being arranged by the European Parliament on February 19, 2019. Pakistan fully supported such moves, he added.

Qureshi said in the upcoming National Assembly session, he would approach the speaker and all other parliamentary parties to jointly adopt a resolution condemning Indian forces’ atrocities in the IoK, so that a unanimous voice could also be heard by the world from that forum.

To a question, the foreign minister said even people in India felt that their government must revisit its hawkish policy on Kashmir. Owing to political interests, the Modi government was reluctant to engage with Pakistan.

He said the IoK was the most militarized territory in the world where one soldier had been deployed per 17 Kashmiris. India had been using all tactics to achieve its objectives in the IoK, including labeling the freedom movement as terrorism, he added.

As regards the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, the foreign minister said the incident had shaken the whole nation and led to political unity. It also made the world realize that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and geo-politics.

Regarding the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, he said Pakistan wanted friendly ties with Afghanistan and peace in that country.

Besides mentioning the signing of a memorandum of understanding on counter-terrorism, the foreign minister said he had also proposed cricket matches between the teams of two countries, and exchange of musicians and writers.