Pakistan Turkey for early finalization of FTA

UNITED NATIONS Sept 19 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey
Tuesday discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and
agreed to work together for early finalization of the Free
Trade Agreement for boosting their bilateral trade.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met here on the sidelines of
the 72nd UNGA Session in New York.
They had an in-depth exchange of views on ways to
further strengthen bilateral relations besides
reviewing regional peace and security situation. They agreed
to continue joint efforts for bringing peace and stability
in Afghanistan.
Both the sides noted that there was no military
solution to the Afghan conflict and stressed the need
for efforts for a regional approach for an internal
political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned
Afghan-led peace process.
The leaders emphasized the need for the two countries
to continue to work together in all areas for mutual benefit.
Pakistan and Turkey also agreed on the revival of the
Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey Trilateral process for promoting
lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan-
Turkey relations were based on common faith, values, culture,
history, mutual trust and support.
Linkages between the people of the two countries had
transformed into a strategic partnership that was
strengthening with each passing day, he said.
The two sides also appreciated the regular high level
exchanges between the two countries and the institutional
interaction through the High Level Strategic Cooperation
Council. Abbasi and Erdogan also expressed satisfaction over
deepening of cooperation through political, defence, trade and
investment exchanges.
Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan and Turkey extended
support to each other on the issues of their vital national
interests.
He thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s
unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian
occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
President Erdogan appreciated the strengthening of the
bilateral relations through concrete cooperation in various
fields and the commonality of views between the two countries
on key international and regional issues.
He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment for continued
endeavours for strengthening of the mutually beneficial
strategic partnership.
Discussing the plight of Rohingya Muslims, President
Erdogan and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the
international community and the OIC to take urgent measures to
alleviate the suffering of these people.
