Pakistan to remain on frontline of UN peacekeeping: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan had consistently been

one of the world’s top troop contributors to UN peacekeeping.

“We will remain on the frontlines of peacekeeping and

continue to offer professional and well-trained personnel to

the United Nations, despite our own security challenges,” he

said while addressing the annual UN General Assembly session.

Pakistan welcomes the efforts launched by Secretary

General Antonio Guterres to revitalize the United Nations’

capabilities in Peace and Security, Development and Management,

he said.

“We are also committed to reform that transforms the

Security Council into a more representative, democratic and

accountable body rather than an expanded club of the powerful

and the privileged,” the prime minister remarked.